Recommended Dua On Laylatul Qodr

Laylatul Qadr – a powerful night that is better than 1000 months (83 years and 4 months).

Aaisha (RA) reports: “I said: ‘O Rasulullah (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) should I find myself the “Laylatul Qadr”, what shall I pray ? Rasulullah (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) replied: say, “Allaahumma innaka afuwwun tuhibbul afwa fa’fu anni” “O Allah, You are most forgiving, You love forgiveness, so forigve me.” (Tirmizi).