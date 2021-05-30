Relieved Buhari Reacts To The Release Of Greenfield Students

President @MBuhari is relieved that the Greenfield University students freed on Saturday are now home safe, at the end of a 40-day ordeal. Once again, the President condoles with the families of the students and staff that were killed by the abductors.

The President assures that @NigeriaGov will continue to work with State Governments to step up the protection of lives and property across the country, including educational institutions and other vulnerable targets.

Kidnapping is a serious crime and a gross violation of the rights of fellow citizens; President Buhari assures that kidnapping and all other forms of criminality will continue to be met with zero tolerance by security agents.



@PresidencyNigeria