“Rema Was Scammed By Brisk Capital Investment”

Latest reports reaching us has confirmed that the popular Nigerian artist Divine Ikubor, known professionally as Rema, is also a victim of the Ponzi scheme orchestrated by the 21- year old fraudster CEO of Brisk Capital Investment Dominic Joshua Ngene .

According to our inside source , B*oty Bounce Coroner , REMA invested a huge amount of cash in the scheme and has been heart broken since the company refused paying investors their return on investment.

Another source says they have known each other for a while and this is evident in the fact that both of them follow each other on social media platforms .

It is widely believed that with the help of REMA , other elite artists invested in this scheme and the reported amount currently lost is way smaller than what is currently outstanding to pay out investors .

The 21-year-old man, who claimed to be an investment banking expert, has been arrested by Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of Lagos state police command for diverting investors’ funds worth over N2 billion.

The suspect named Dominic Joshua Ngene, who is the managing director of an investment company, Brisk Capital Limited, was arrested following petitions to the unit by several investors and after verified intelligence gathered on his activities including banking records emerged, DailyTrust reports.

Joshua, who is a native of Ebonyi state but was bred in Cross River state, operates from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, according to police.

CP Anderson Bankole, who is in charge of Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), in a statement, said the suspect lured his victims on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Linkedin, as well as via newspaper publications.

In the publications, the suspect claimed to be a financial investor of repute and that he managed funds for over 100 individuals and companies.

The CP explained that the victims were conned to invest in Bitcoin, forex trading, real estate and oil and gas with a promise of prompt and accurate 60 per cent Return on Investment (ROI) per month on every sum invested, plus a guarantee of the invested principal.

At this point we can only hope that he and every other scam artist including MAXWELL ODUM of MBA FOREX who took advantage of gullible Nigerians before and during the pandemic are brought to justice .

REMA WAS ALSO SCAMMED BY BRISK CAPITAL INVESTMENT

The Special Fraud Unit will arraign the founder of BRISK CAPITAL LIMITED, Mr Dominic Joshua Ngene for stealing over N2Billion from investors.

The 21 year old promised investors 60% ROI on investment in real estate, forex, etc



https://twitter.com/luxlyangels/status/1397346678898823170?s=21