Retirement Hell: Why Many Nigerian Pensioners Are Denied Access To Their Pension

By on No Comment

BBC Africa Eye goes undercover to expose an ineffective and corrupt pension system in Nigeria, which leaves some elderly people sick and penniless, yet grants some politicians outrageous retirement packages.

Reporter Yemisi Adagoke travels to Cross River State to meet “Ghost Pensioners” – elderly people whom the state declared dead and deprived of their pensions.

Some of them are forced to rely on financial support from their relatives and are subjected to dehumanising treatment from the state officials for petitioning for their pensions to be reinstated.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7C1pf9Q4ETE

Retirement Hell: Why Many Nigerian Pensioners Are Denied Access To Their Pension added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.