Rivers Police Commissioner Confirms The Killing Of Seven Policemen

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday has confirmed an attack on some police stations and checkpoints in Rivers State during which seven policemen were feared dead Friday night.

Speaking to the press on the matter, the CP said he was leading an investigation team to ascertain what actually happened.

The Rivers State Police boss on Saturday morning said he was leading a team to the place.

“Yes, that is what we heard. I am on my way to the place. I want to confirm it myself,” CP Friday.

Gunmen were on Friday night reported having attacked security checkpoints and police stations in Rivers State, with no fewer than seven security operatives allegedly killed.

A source told Tribune Online that the hoodlums attacked a police station along the Rumuji axis of the East-West Road in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Rumuji police station was also burnt and two policemen feared killed, while some vehicles were burnt.

The source added that the gun all also attacked a police checkpoint at Ogbakiri junction in the same Emuoha LGA with two policemen feared killed and a vehicle burnt.

A checkpoint of the security outfit called C-4-i along the East-West Road was also attacked, with three operatives were feared killed there.

A spokesman for the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, also confirmed the attack to newsmen saying he would make details available after visiting the areas attacked.



