‘Robbery In Aso Rock’ Is Fake News – Bashir Ahmad (President Buhari’s PA)

The presidency says the report of armed gunmen raiding the residence of Ibrahim Gambari inside Aso Rock is fake news.

The home of Mr Gambari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, was reportedly raided on Sunday.

Peoples Gazette which published the story said money and other values were carted away by the armed men who also stormed the residence of Abubakar Maikano, an admin officer in the seat of power.

While presidential spokesmen, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, were not reachable for comments on the invasion, Bashir Ahmad, the president’s media aide said the reported incident was nothing but fake news.



Source: https://todaypoliticsng.com/breaking-presidency-reacts-to-invasion-of-ask-rock-by-gunmen/

An exclusive FAKE NEWS from this news blog, that is what is expected from you, fake news and more fake news.



https://mobile.twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/1391843689027325954