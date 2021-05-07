Robbery Suspects Lynched In Kano (Photo)

A man was lynched on Wednesday and his alleged accomplice arrested in Yamadawa Quarter in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State for allegedly attempting to snatch a car.

Witnesses said the men attempted to snatch the car from a resident but drew the attention of other residents who immediately cordoned off the area and caught the suspects.

The suspected robbers had allegedly made their move while residents were breaking their Ramadan fast Wednesday evening. But their move still drew the notice of some residents who raised an alarm.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, told reporters that the police moved to the scene following a distress call that armed robbers attacked a resident and attempted to snatch his Toyota Corolla car.

He identified the suspects as Abdullahi Isma’il, 24, of Sani Mainagge Quarters, in Kano metropolis and Abubakar Hussain, 24, of Kankara LGA, Katsina State.

“A pistol and a knife were recovered from them. Suspects sustained various injuries on their bodies and were rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist hospital Kano for treatment. But Abdullahi Isma’il was confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” the police spokesperson said

“The State’s Police Commissioner Sama’ila Dikko, has ordered that the case be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Command for discreet investigation,” he said.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/459885-robbery-suspect-lynched-alleged-accomplice-arrested-in-kano.html