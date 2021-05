Russian footballer Artem Dzyuba wore the ‘Deadpool’ costume to collect his Russian Premier League winners medal.

Dzyuba collected his medal dressed up as ‘Deadpool’ with his little son.

Fans and players applauded Dzyuba as he got on the stage as the league official put the medal over his son’s neck.

Dzyuba also lifted the trophy with his costume in front of his teammates and everyone.

American Actor Ryan Reynolds, who plays the role in the film, also reacted to the costume.

Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zMLFCj5zh_Y