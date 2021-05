Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his 50th birthday today May 30, IgbereTV reports.

One of the photos he shared was captioned;

“Yipppppppppy

its my birthday

its my 50th

The Big Five O

today may 30th 2021

i made it to the fifth floor

All grace abounds to me

nothing missing

nothing broken

i always win

Jesus did it

Thank You Jesus”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPfKLzILcmq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link