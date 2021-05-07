Samuel Chukwueze, Villarreal Players Celebrate Europa League Final Qualification

Nigerian Footballer Samuel Chukwueze, and other Villarreal Players celebrate happy as they reached the Europa League final.

Chukwueze had to go off injured during the match but Villarreal did enough for the 2nd leg against Arsenal to end 0-0 at the Emirates.

Chukwueze had a good game before the injury and was taken of in the first half.

Arsenal needed one goal but were unable to find it after a 2-1 loss from the first leg in Spain.

This is the first time in 25 years that Arsenal won’t play European football next season.

After the match, Villarreal players, and Coach Unai Emery celebrated their iconic achievement in the dressing room, and on the pitch.

Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqfBCcTLTpI