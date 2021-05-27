Samuel Chukwueze, Villarreal Players Celebrate Europa League Final Win (Photos)

Connect on Linked in

Samuel Chukwueze and his Villarreal teammates celebrated together after winning the 2020-21 Europa League Final.

Villarreal won the Europa League after a penalty win against Manchester United in the final.

Goalkeeper David De Gea failed to score his penalty, and Villarreal’s goalkeeper saved it to win the trophy.

Villarreal Coach Unai Emery is now the first manager to win the Europa League four times.

Samuel Chukwueze is the sixth Nigerian to win the Europa League after Taribo West, Mikel Obi, Kanu Nwankwo, Victor Moses, and Chidi Odiah.

After the match, Chukwueze and his team mates celebrated their achievement on the pitch.

During the celebrations, Chukwueze said: “who dey breath?”

Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIGbzaMdTKQ