Sanwo-Olu Declares Public Hearing On Constitution Review Open (Pictures)

Gboyega Akosile @gboyegaakosile

Governor @jidesanwoolu today declared open the two-day @NGRSenate Committee Public Hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution. The Gov demanded a special status for Lagos, saying that it was time for State police. He also asked for the entrenchment of True Fiscal Federalism.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, every Nigerian, male or female should be able to live their dreams and issues of female gender inclusion should also be an addition in the constitution. The public hearing was chaired by Senator @oluremitinubu and had in attendance @YAYIAdeola etc

https://twitter.com/gboyegaakosile/status/1397514696698310656