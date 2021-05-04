Sanwo-Olu Hosts Ikorodu Bois – (Pictures)

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has taken to his verified Twitter account to share pictures of when he hosted the talented Ikorodu Bois in his office. The comedy group paid the governor a courtesy visit.

In his post, the Governor mentioned that the young boys’ creativity put them and Ikorodu on the world map.

The Governor tweeted, “Today, I welcomed generational film-making talent @IkoroduB, whose creativity has put them and Ikorodu on the global map of international platforms like Netflix, earned them a nomination at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and put their faces on billboards in Times Square, NY.

“As a state, we are proud of them and I thank them for visiting me today. We are committed to developing creative talent in Lagos as we continue to serve as the premiere destination for musical, art and creative talent generation in Africa.”

The comic group consists of Muiz Sanni (15), Malik Sanni (10) and Fawas (13). They are known for remaking, mimicking and recreating multi-million dollar music videos, movie scenes and movie trailers using ordinary household items.

They seem to be on a roll this year as a few days ago, popular American Talk Show host, Steve Harvey, took to his verified Twitter account with about 4.2 million followers to hail the Nigerian internet sensation

The iconic American entertainer gave the lads a thumb up by posting on his Twitter a video of one of the youngsters standing in front of a television set as he mimicked one of his messages, which was delivered on his programme, Motivation.

Hollywood director, Zack Snyder, had a virtual video where he made it known that he loves the Ikorodu Bois’ remake of his movie trailer, Army of the Dead.

Last year, the Ikorodu Bois drew the attention of the producers of the movie, Russo Brothers, following the remake of the movie trailer, Extraction.

After watching their remake, in a tweet, the Russo Brothers expressed excitement at the remake and invited the trio to the world premiere of their Netflix action film sequel.

Also, Netflix — a US media service and streaming giant — enlisted Ikorodu Bois for its campaign to mark this year’s edition of the Oscars.

Moreso, the skit makers were nominated for the Favourite African Social Media Star’ category at the 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards. However, they lost out to Nigerian comedienne, Emmanuella.



https://punchng.com/sanwo-olu-hosts-ikorodu-bois-says-we-are-proud-of-you/