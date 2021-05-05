Sanwo-Olu Inagurates 9-Member Committee On Film Production Empowermemt

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today inaugurated a 9-member Committee on Film Production Empowerment at the Banquet Hall, Lagos House, Marina.

PRACTITIONERS:

Hon. Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) (c)
Mr Tunde Kelani
Mo Abudu
Kunle Afolayan
Peace Anyim-Osigwe

STATE:
Adebukola Agbaminoja
Tinubu Ferdinand R.O
Taju Olayiwola Olajumoke
Mrs Funke Avoseh

Functions and Modalities of the Committee will be determined by the members. Mr Governor has given the committee the independence to determine the selection process and every other operating model.

