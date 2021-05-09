Satan Lied When He Claimed That The Kingdoms Of The World Were His

Daniel 2:37-41

[37]You, O king, are a king of kings. For the God of heaven has given you a kingdom, power, strength, and glory;

[38] and wherever the children of men dwell, or the beasts of the field and the birds of the heaven, He has given them into your hand, and has made you ruler over them all—you are this head of gold.

[39]But after you shall arise another kingdom inferior to yours; then another, a third kingdom of bronze, which shall rule over all the earth.

[40]And the fourth kingdom shall be as strong as iron, inasmuch as iron breaks in pieces and shatters everything; and like iron that crushes, that kingdom will break in pieces and crush all the others.

[41]Whereas you saw the feet and toes, partly of potter’s clay and partly of iron, the kingdom shall be divided; yet the strength of the iron shall be in it, just as you saw the iron mixed with ceramic clay.

DID YOU NOTICE FROM THE ABOVE VERSES THAT, GOD HAS GIVEN THE RULERSHIP OF THIS EARTH TO MAN? THE KINGDOMS OF THIS EARTH BELONG TO MAN.

THOSE WHO CLAIM SATAN RULES THE EARTH, SHOW US WHERE THAT AUTHORITY WAS GIVEN SATAN? THE DEVIL IS A LIAR

See Satan’s lies below

Luke 4:5-8

[5]Then the devil, taking Him up on a high mountain, showed Him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time.

[6]And the devil said to Him, “All this authority I will give You, and their glory; for this has been delivered to me, and I give it to whomever I wish.

[7]Therefore, if You will worship before me, all will be Yours.”

[8]And Jesus answered and said to him, “Get behind Me, Satan! For it is written, ‘You shall worship the Lord your God, and Him only you shall serve.’ ”

JUST AS THE DEVIL DECEIVED EVE IN THE GARDEN OF EDEN, HE TRIED DECEIVING THE LORD JESUS, BUT HE FAILED. THE DEVIL IS A LIAR

John 8:44

You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it.

IN SPITE OF THE BOLDED, MANY STILL BELIEVE SATAN SPOKE THE TRUTH WHEN HE CLAIMED HE OWNED THE KINGDOMS OF THE WORLD