Save Your Tithe To Fund ‘Plan B’ – Daddy Freeze

Daddy Freeze To Church Members: The Church Should Be People’s ‘Plan B’; Save Your Tithe To Fund Your ‘Plan B’

Daddy Freeze has advised church members to start saving their tithes and offerings towards funding their own “plan B” since the tithe they pay to their pastors is being used to fund their pastor’s “plan B”, IgbereTV reports.

Daddy Freeze stated this on his Instagram handle while reacting to Pastor Paul Adefarasin’s advice to his members to have an alternative plan to leave the country due to insecurity.

Daddy Freeze stateed that the scriptures clearly instructs shepherds to lay down their life for their sheep. He said the church today isn’t doing that, instead “in time of war, they remind you that you’re on your own and advise you to sort yourself out with a plan B.”

He wrote;

“THE CHURCH SHOULD BE THE PLAN B OF THE PEOPLE!!

–

The scriptures clearly instructs shepherds to lay down their lives for their sheep like Christ did, so I’m not understanding this everyone is on his own Christian ideology.

–

When it’s time to fund their projects, they come to you and you respond generously with your tithes, seeds, gifts, offering and pledges.

–

But in the time of war, they remind you that you are on your own and advise you to sort yourself out with a plan B. I struggle to find the cohesiveness in this mindset and I’m benumbed that their supporters are cheering them on, wanting an encore.

–

Wake up, my advice is that you set aside something for your plan B, start with your tithes, seeds and offering, as it is clear that unlike Christ, who included all of mankind in his plan, you aren’t included in theirs.

–

◄ John 10:11 ►

New Living Translation

“I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd sacrifices his life for the sheep.

–

◄ 1 John 3:16 ►

New Living Translation

We know what real love is because Yahushua gave up his life for us. So we also ought to give up our lives for our brothers and sisters.

–

◄ 1 Thessalonians 2:8 ►

New International Version

so we cared for you. Because we loved you so much, we were delighted to share with you not only the gospel of God but our lives as well.

–

◄ 2 Corinthians 12:15 ►

New Living Translation

I will gladly spend myself and all I have for you, even though it seems that the more I love you, the less you love me.

~FRZ”



https://www.instagram.com/p/COup3LdtziS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link