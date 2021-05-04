Secession: I Won’t Allow Anyone To Annex, Hoist Unnecessary Flag In Rivers – Wike

Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has told those riding on the hospitality of the Rivers people to hatch their secessionist agenda to take such clandestine activities elsewhere.

Governor Wike gave the warning when the traditional rulers, political and opinion leaders of Ekpeye nationality paid a solidarity visit to him at Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday,

The governor said his administration will leave no stone unturned in protecting the state and its people against such persons who think they can annex the state by dragging her into their separatist agenda.

“Rivers State does not belong to any other place. It is an autonomous State. Nobody in other State can come and tell us that we are with them, No.

“So, I will not allow anybody to enter this State to tell us that we are part of them. We will do everything we can to protect the interest of our State.

“We are a friendly people. We will allow anybody to come here and do business. But nobody should go beyond doing business to hoist unnecessary flag here. We will not take it.”

The governor advised Ekpeye people not to leave anything to chance anymore, but to be vigilant to know what happens around and within their communities.

He urged them to report movements that they do not trust, that looks suspicious so that proper action can be taken to avert any possible attack.

“Nigeria has collapsed. Security has also collapsed. There is no day you won’t hear ten people have been killed, 20 people have been killed, 30 have been kidnapped.



https://independent.ng/secession-i-wont-allow-anyone-to-annex-hoist-unnecessary-flag-in-rivers-wike/