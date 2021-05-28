Security Man Kills His Boss, A US-Based Nigerian In Abia

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested and paraded Okorie Chukwuma, a member of vigilante group in Abia State who allegedly killed his boss, Eyinaya Ogbonna.

It was learnt that the deceased was a US-based Nigerian, who came to build a gas station in the State, PM News reports.

Thd late Eyinaya Ogbonna employed him through the Abia State Vigilante Service and he was working for him, and suddenly the suspect developed animosity for the US-based business man. The Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police command, SP Nnamdi Omoni said, while parading the suspect.

“On one fateful day, the deceased went to the gas station and was shot and killed by the suspect in company with his vigilante colleagues who conspired and used their pump action gun to shoot the deceased and steal his white Venza car with registration ABJ 276 BF.”

Chukwuma, during an interview with journalists said he was arrested when he came to sell the Venza car of his boss in Port Harcourt after killing his boss.

Meanwhile, the Rivers and Abia state police commands noted that the white Venza car, some other belongings and the pump action gun used in killing the deceased were recovered.

http://saharareporters.com/2021/05/28/vigilante-arrested-killing-us-based-nigerian-abia