Self-Medication: Actress Opeyemi Aiyeola Escapes Death. Lands In Hospital (Photos)

Actress Opeyemi Aiyeola narrowly escapes being killed by self medication.

She took drugs without asking for proper prescription from a certified Chemist, Pharmacist or doctor which almost made her to loose her life

She is being hospitalized as we speak.

Lesson: Always read the leaflets of drugs prescribed by Doctors or bought from Pharmacy.

Please save yourself and others by reading medication leaflets

