Self-Medication: Actress Opeyemi Aiyeola Escapes Death. Lands In Hospital (Photos)

Actress Opeyemi Aiyeola narrowly escapes being killed by self medication.
Watch video here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CzrwUDbGhY8
She took drugs without asking for proper prescription from a certified Chemist, Pharmacist or doctor which almost made her to loose her life
She is being hospitalized as we speak.
Lesson: Always read the leaflets of drugs prescribed by Doctors or bought from Pharmacy.
Please save yourself and others by reading medication leaflets
https://www.instagram.com/tv/COcXPqHjDmk/?igshid=1e6l302k4il7q