SENATOR UBAH VISITS BURNT MGBUKA NKPOR MARKET

~ Makes Monetary Donation To Support The Victims Of The Fire Incident And Pledges Further Interventions.

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, this afternoon visited the market to sympathize with Mgbuka Nkpor traders over the recent fire incident that affected several shops in the market. He used the opportunity to also reassure them of his continous commitment towards the promotion of Igbo economy and bussineses.

The National Leader of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, urged the fire victims to take heart . He also spoke on the necessity of having in place standard fire fighting systems in various markets in the state . He made a palliative cash donation of One Million Naira and assured the traders that he will work closely with the market leadership to assist in making further provisions for them geared towards rebuilding the burnt shops.

Responding, the Chairman of the Mgbuka Motor Spare Parts Market, Mr. Jekwu Elobi, thanked Senator Ubah for coming to their rescue. He informed the traders present that immediately the incident occurred, the Anambra South Senator called him to get first hand information on the incident and to sympathize with them. He recalled that the Senator promised to visit the market and has kept his promise today.

“We have been watching your activities in the Senate and must say that you have been making us real proud. Your Motions and Bills, especially those aimed at protecting the interests of Igbo businessmen and traders, are signs of the huge deposits of leadership qualities that you possess”. Mr Elobu concluded.

After visiting the scene of the fire incident, Senator Ubah moved to the head office of Kinuel 4matic at Nkpor New Parts Market on a visit to his ardent supporter, Mr. Lotanna Kingsley Nwachukwu. During the short visit, the Anambra South Senator thanked Mr. Nwachukwu for his continuous support. He urged the traders that gathered to welcome him to remain diligent and pray for a new Anambra that will bring to reality the yearnings of our bussiness men and women .. He reassured them that he would always protect their interests at all times…

