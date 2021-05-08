Sergio Aguero Tries To Score Penalty Using Panenka But Fails (Photos, Video)

Sergio Aguero tried to score a penalty using the Panenka technique in the match against Chelsea but failed.

He played the ball straight into Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy’s hands.

After failing to score a great chance earlier in the first half, Aguero got the chance to do better and score.

But instead the 32 year old tried to score the penalty with the famous Penanka technique and failed horribly.

Aguero had the chance in injury time to make it 2-0 from the penalty but chose use the Penanka style to score.

Aguero played the ball without pace and Mendy, just got to his feet and picked the ball out of the air.

Manchester City lost the match in the end 2-1 against Chelsea at the Ethiad Stadium.

Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-LgmyXrzCE