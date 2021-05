FC Barcelona and Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club from 1 July when his contract with Manchester City expires.

The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season and his buy out clause is set at 100 million euros.

https://www.fcbarcelona.com/en/football/first-team/news/2163393/fc-barcelona-sign-sergio-kun-aguero?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=fcbarcelona&utm_campaign=e72cb6cf-2b6a-4eaa-a03f-926572cb375d