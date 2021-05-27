Seyi Olofinjana Appointed Technical Director Of Swiss Club GC Zurich

BREAKING: Olofinjana Appointed Technical Director Of Swiss Club GC Zurich

Switzerland side Grasshopper Club Zurich have appointed for Super Eagles midfielder Seyi Olofinjana as the new technical director.

The 40-year-old was most recently a loan manager at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Olofinjana will take over the position of Technical Director at the Grasshopper Club Zurich with immediate effect and will be responsible for sports.

He is taking over the position of interim sports director from Jimmy Berisha, who is stepping back into his role as Managing Director.

”Olofinjana was active in his career as a player for Stoke City, Hull City and the Wolverhampton Wanderers, among others. After his active career, he worked for the Wolverhampton Wanderers in various positions. Most recently, he worked as a loan manager,”reads a statement on the club website.

“Olofinjana has played 56 times for the Nigerian national team and has two master’s degrees as sports director and project manager. Olofinjana is looking forward to the start in Zurich: “I’m delighted to be part of a historic club like GC. I hope we can re-establish GC at the top of the Super League together. ”

“Seyi Olofinjana will arrive in Zurich in the next few days. The first thing that will be dealt with is the appointment of a new head coach.

“The Grasshopper Club Zurich welcomes Seyi Olofinjana to Zurich and is looking forward to working together.”

https://www.completesports.com/breaking-olofinjana-appointed-technical-director-of-swiss-club-gc-zurich/