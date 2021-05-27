‘She Is Choking Me With Love’

Our relationship is just three months old, she she has used my pics as her DP both on WhatsApp and FB for the past two months now, Its irritating and I don’t even feel any vibe from that shit.

She can’t go a week without posting my pics on her status and now too many people already knows that I am dating the babe.

How do I even stop her without making her feel silly. She is loving me too much, Like the love is choking me for real.

why posting all the time with captions like..Forever is the deal. for better for worse, Ayomi I will not leave you even at the point of death.

I am scared I may even break her heart sooner,

please advice me how do I stop her from putting much hope on me. To her she has found her husby but Me I am not even ready for that marriage shit in the next three years.