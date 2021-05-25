She Was Sacked For Telling Students To Pray For Nigeria

By on No Comment

Whenever an American citizen wake up in the morning, they will pray that God should bless America.

This country is turning to something else and i dont think Nigeria can ever balance again, my cousin who works in a private school got back home after the proprietress sacked her for asking the student to pray for the redemption of Nigeria, and also telling the student to observe a minute silence for the COAS and the military personnel that lost their life in the plane crash.

Is it a crime to pray for one’s nation again?
The woman is an enemy of the nation for her to have rejected prayer for our dear nation.

She Was Sacked For Telling Students To Pray For Nigeria added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.