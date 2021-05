Good day guys,

So I’ve been dating a single Mom for almost 4years now and we’re ready to tie the knot, but recently she came up with a suggestion of me adopting her son legally. Her baby daddy has actually been irresponsible right from start, nigga last saw his son when he was 4months old and he hasn’t even bought ordinary diaper for the boy right from when he was delivered.

Now I’m being skeptical about taking him up legally, please i need advice from you guys, no insult please.