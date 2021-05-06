‘Should I Confront My Brother’s Wife?’

Maybe “confront” is the wrong word to use here, but let me explain.

My brother and I had been sharing an apartment for a few months before he got married. He recently left to take a separate place with his new wife, who I’m friends with. No issues between us. Since my brother left I have been staying in the old apartment alone and paying the rent all my myself. Now, my brother’s wife who is quite sensitive about their finances thinks that my brother is still paying for the apartment. This is because he was the one paying before, since he had been staying there for months before I moved in.

Now, I can understand her concerns. The reason she is thinking this is because,

1. I am not working, and she knows. So, she cannot believe I can pay for the apartment which is quite expensive

2. she knows my brother was the only paying before I moved in.

She doesn’t realize I have taken over the payment since last two months, and has been nagging my brother to stop paying for the apartment even after he insists he is no longer paying. Maybe, she thinks he’s lying to him.

I hate that this is going on. Maybe it’s my ego, but I feel like talking to her directly and telling her that her husband is no longer paying for the apartment. Is this something I should do?