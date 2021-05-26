Should I Honor This Interview?

Top of the day Yall
Please I need your candid advise and opinions.
I received a message that I have been scheduled for an interview tomorrow at bukka hut.
I searched on Google and it seems legit considering the company name, popularity and address and others. But the problem here is I didn’t apply at the company neither was the position applied for stated.
And considering the recent kidnappings and other crimes ongoing in the country, is it advisable I honor the interview because I think using the name of a reputable company can be used to lure in unsuspecting victims or am I the one overreacting?
I just need to be careful and safe.
Your opinions and advise will go a long way, thanks.
Find copied message below.