Should I Leave My Bank Job For A Multinational Technology Consulting Company?

Good Day,

I recently did an interview with a multinational technology consulting company with an opening senegal, i’m expecting to hear back from them this week with the full offer details. i’ve been having lots of thoughts on the matter, if the offer is very good and i accept it, i’m worried about how i can adapt to the country, how is the lifestyle and culture there, is there a community of nigerians there and if it would be worth it to leave my current job in a tier 1 bank and explore this opportunity.
i would appreciate any thoughts and advises here please.

