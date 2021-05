Hello guys I’m thinking about travelling to New Zealand for job or stay in Nigeria I’m a plumber and have been to Dubai before which I work as a plumber I came back home because the bad weather in Dubai I can’t withstand it now I’m thinking of giving it a shot again so I decide to go to New Zealand please is it advisable to go and how’s life in New Zealand

