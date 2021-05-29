‘Should I Still Continue With This Relationship? I’m Really Fed Up’

Hi guys

Please i really need your sincere advice concerning my relationship, we have been dating for the past two years, but honestly speaking i am not enjoying the relationship, i dont know what is wrong with my man, at times, he would travel for three month without giving me any notice, and throughout that time, his number will be switch off, for the past two years that we have started dating, he has done that for over 5times, and i am getting confuse if i am not in the wrong hand, he wouldnt give me any good excuse and i am getting fed up with him, i dont want to break up with him all because we have gone a long way, but with his attitude, i dont think i can cope again, time is going…

Please i want the whole house to advice me because i dont know how to cope again, he has gone again and dont knw when he will be coming back.