Should I Take The Club Job?

Hello beautiful people of nairaland!

I lost my job last year due to the outbreak and no job was forth coming.

A friend linked me up with a job in a club and with what he said, that I can get a connect there that I should just be smart.

Please I need input for those that have worked in a club and how I can do well in it.

Also, if my personality can blend with it. I’m not the party type and I’m also the church type.

Going by my personality I won’t go for the job but with the state of things I just need to do it.

Please how can I be at my best in my new job? Thanks