Simi Celebrates Her Daughter’s 1st Birthday (Photos)

Talented Nigerian singer, Simi, recently penned down beautiful words on social media to celebrate her daughter, Adejare, who just clocked one year, Igbere TV reports.

The music star took to her Instagram early on Sunday morning to share adorable photos of her baby girl.

In the photos, Adejare wore a off the shoulder dress for the her birthday photoshoot.

Taking to the caption, Simi described her daughter as “Blessed fruit of my womb. Drinker of my milk. Climber of my body. Sleep stopper. Scatterer of my things. Best dancer. Blessing bringer. Lil Miss I-have-a-mind-of-my-own. Overall best in eating paper. Cheerful Giver even when I don’t want. Beauty Queen. My little butterfly. My Child. Omo mi. Ayanfe mi. Onife mi. Love of my life.”

She went on to add how much love she have for her adding that no one in the world could possibly love her (Adejare) like she (Simi) do.

Writing further, the singer said that she is literally choking with love for her baby girl.

Excerpts from her post reads: “Blessed fruit of my womb. Drinker of my milk. Climber of my body. Sleep stopper. Scatterer of my things. Best dancer. Blessing bringer. Lil Miss I-have-a-mind-of-my-own. Overall best in eating paper. Cheerful Giver even when I don’t want. Beauty Queen. My little butterfly. My Child. Omo mi. Ayanfe mi. Onife mi. Love of my life. I love you so much Adejare. So much. You’re the best thing in all my life. You make me so proud of myself. I would do anything for you. Everything. For you. You will never doubt that no one in the world could possibly love you like I do. Sometimes I will do too much, but it will be because I love you too much.

“As I write this, I’m watching you watch some baby show and Déjà – E CHOKE!!! Literally choking with love for you my girl. I wanna cry because Ayo mi, you make me so happy. I’m so blessed to know you and have you in my life. I’m so incredibly favored to experience your smiles and giggles and the noises you make to embarrass the whole family on the aeroplane. With that your two teeth. Even people that have 32 no reach my princess. I foh for you Deja.

“I bless you with my heart, with my love, with my spirit. As your MOTHER I bless you in the way that only a mother can. I bless you truly, completely, unconditionally. You will never suffer. You will never lack any good thing. Favour will never leave you. Anyone that knows and encounters you, from near or afar will bless you. You are the light of the world my angel. Evil will not see you. God is for you – Nothing against you can prosper. I shield you with the angels of God. All your life, you will abide under the shadow of the Almighty. You will know and love God for yourself. I cover you with the LOVE God has intoxicated me with for you. Glory to God for the testimony of you. All in the name of Jesus Christ.

“My baby is ONE. Oh My God. � I’m so excited to see you Blossom and Grow. Your Nana has been an incredible mother to me, and by the grace of God, I will surpass that and be an even better mom to you. Your dad and I are so proud of you. He looks at you often and says to me “Baby, look what we made.” And really, look what we made. Happy birthday baby.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CPfHTtHhLqm/?utm_medium=copy_link

Sharing another photos of her daughter, Simi wrote; “Happy Birthday Ayanfe mi�Today we TurnUp!!!”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CPfEybPhQp2/?utm_medium=copy_link