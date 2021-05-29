Sit-At-Home: Anybody That Closes His Shop On Monday Should Forfeit The Shop – Umahi

Anybody That Does Not Open His Shop On Monday Should Forfeit The Shop – Umahi

By Wisdom Nwedene, Abakaliki

Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State has warned traders at the International Market Abakaliki not to close their shops on Monday.

Speaking during a live broadcast monitored by IGBERE TV, Governor Umahi said anybody that closes his shop on Monday Should forfeit the shop for the state government.

He said : “Anybody that closes his or her shop at the International Market on Monday should forfeit the shop”.

“There is going to be free movement on Sunday, Monday and thereafter. The security agencies should be at alert.”

IGBERE TV recalls that the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had declared 30th, 31st May as Biafra Day.

According to him, the two days are set aside to honour fallen Biafran Heroes.

https://igberetvnews.com/1391559/anybody-open-shop-monday-forfeit-shop-umahi/