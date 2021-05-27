Slain Greenfield University Student, Feso Osunlalu Buried (Photos, Videos)

The remains of Feso Osunlalu, one of the students of Greenfield University, Kaduna who was killed after gunmen attacked the school on April 20, will has been buried on Thursday, May 27, Igbere TV reports.

The funeral service took place at First Baptist Church, Port Harcourt Crescent, Garki 2, Abuja while the internment was held at Gudu Cemetery.

Osunlalu, 23, was in his 300 level studying international relations when the gunmen stormed the varsity and abducted about 20 students.

On April 23, three of the students were found dead. Three days later, Osunlalu and another student were also found dead as the gunmen insisted they wanted N100 million as ransom for their freedom.

Sharing videos from the burial, a relative of Osunlalu, Lara Wise, wrote, “You died a Martyr… You stood your ground. You stood for Jesus. This is a great consolation….”

Osunlalu’s death came as a big blow to his family which in June 2020 lost its patriarch and had yet to get over it.

He left behind a mother and two sisters Gbemisola and Oloruntobi Osunlalu.

