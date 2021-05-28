Soldier Beats Driver For Stopping For Schoolchildren To Cross Road In Lagos

Power-drunk Soldier Mercilessly Beats Commercial Driver For Stopping For Schoolchildren To Cross Road in Lagos

A bus driver has been physically assaulted by a Nigerian military man for stopping on the highway for schoolchildren to cross in Lagos. In a video posted by Instablog9ja on Thursday, the soldier in military camouflage got down from his motorcycle and asked the commercial bus driver to get down from his vehicle.

He was seen beating the driver with his hands and kicking him, as the helpless man got off his bus and tried to beg him.

The driver and passengers pleaded but their pleas were futile.

After the military operative drove off, a passerby asked what transpired between the duo, and he explained that his offence was waiting for the children to cross to the other side of the road, adding that the military man accused him of applying brakes unexpectedly.

“I waited for students to cross the road because I could not hit them. That was why he came to start beating me. He said I applied the brakes suddently because he was behind me on the lane,” the assaulted driver said.

Passengers and onlookers were seen in the video hurling abuses at the soldier as he zoomed off after he realised he was being filmed.



https://saharareporters.com/2021/05/27/power-drunk-soldier-mercilessly-beats-commercial-driver-stopping-schoolchildren-cross