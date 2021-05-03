Soldiers Smashed A Lawyer’s Car In Imo Over Biafran Flag (Photos)

Soldiers Allegedly Smashed Imo Based Lawyer’s Car For Bearing Biafran Flag

The windscreen of an Imo based lawyer has allegedly been smashed by men of the Nigerian Army for having a Biafran flag.

The victim (lawyer) whose name is yet to be known disclosed in a video that the incident happened while on his way to a neighboring town.

He said he was accosted by men of the Nigerian Army and when he stopped, they smashed his car simply because they saw a Biafran flag in the car.

According to him, the soldiers said he should thank his God that he was a lawyer, else, they would have ‘wasted’ him.

“Is that the way to live? Let the world know that we are no longer free in Imo State.” the lawyer lamented

He expressed concern that his car was vandalized for no just cause. According to him, he has the right to admire the Biafran flag, and doing that is not a crime



https://thenigerialawyer.com/video-soldiers-allegedly-smashes-imo-based-lawyers-car-for-bearing-biafran-flag/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=video-soldiers-allegedly-smashes-imo-based-lawyers-car-for-bearing-biafran-flag