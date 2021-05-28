Some Facts About The Hijāb (Photos)

Some Facts about the Hijāb:

1) The Hijāb is Allaah’s commandment upon every Muslim female (especially the matured ones).

2) The Hijāb is compulsory to be worn by every Muslim female at all times in the public place (outside their homes).

3) The Hijāb is not compulsory to be worn in the private place like the homes of the Muslim females except when a stranger (that can’t see them without the Hijāb) is within their homes.

4) Nothing should be worn on the Hijāb. Rather the Hijāb should be worn on all clothing except on severe needs.

5) The Hijāb being an outer clothing for the Muslim females must not be removed and replaced with something else in the public place except on urgent necessities like labour room, theatres and its similitude.

6) The Hijāb is an identification of the Muslim females and not a mosque attire/uniform or Islamic gathering attire.

7) The Hijāb is a religious dress code which shouldn’t be worn to places or events that are frowned at by the dictates of Islām.

8 ) The Hijāb is not enslavement of the Muslim females by their husbands but a religious commandment and sacred obedience to Allāh, the Most High.

9) The Hijāb is not meant to be given to Non-Muslim females to be worn except on very necessary situations like when Islām is being embraced or when there is a likelihood for an acceptance of Islām.

10) The Hijāb is not a sign of derogation for Muslim females but a clear symbol of submission and acceptance of Allāh’s dictates.

11) The Hijāb is not a ceremonial wear or professional attire that can be abandoned for other attires or wears in the public place.

12) All dress codes, job attires etc must be worn under the Hijāb except on stringent conditions like wearing lab. coats or its similitude on it for necessities.

©Faarooq Aleem Al-Egbaawiy

We ask Allah to reward the writer and all our “Hijabites” with good fid-duniya wa al-akhira!