Some People Are Unaware That They Are HIV Positive

Do you know many people hate using condoms now? Many people love having sex raw unlike in those days where people were scared and may love to use protection. Do you know some fresh people are HIV positive and don’t know about it? Some may still be catwalking with large breasts or curves; some may have six packs and biceps, and may still be HIV positive. Do you know some fresh ladies and guys are taking anti-retroviral drugs? Do you know that when you meet these fresh people, you may want to sleep with them without condom because of their freshness, yummy body, big buttocks, muscles and how healthy they look..

Let me tell you two encounters: I know a former neighbor lady that had big breast, and I think I have lusted after it; maybe more than once; though I was younger then. Imagine if she allowed me and I slept with her. She died of HIV/AIDS. I also know a married woman. One day she was busy and she tied wrapper. I was looking at her buttocks lustfully. She died of HIV/AIDS.

Mr and Mrs raw sex. Please avoid pre-marital sex. They said “AIDS no dey show for face”