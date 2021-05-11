Song Theft Allegation: Victor AD Denies Writing ‘Jowo’ For Davido

Nigerian Man Accuses Davido Of Stealing Hit Single ‘jowo’ From Singer Victor AD

A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to allege that superstar singer, Davido stole his hit track, “Jowo” from from singer, Victor AD.

Speaking further, the Twitter user identified as, @thuglife_back, claimed that Victor AD accosted Davido following the son theft but he allegedly blocked him on all his social media platforms.

The young man tweeted,

“Victor AD just confirmed Davido stole his record Jowo. According to AD, Davido heard the song when they recorded “Tire You”, he was surprised to see the song on ABT, without him/his management’s consent. He said Davido blocked him on socials and threatened to ruin him. This wickedness”.



The hit track “Jowo” is off Davido’s 17-songs project, ‘A Better Time‘ album which serves as his third studio work and a follow up for his 2019 released album “A Good Time”.

The singer who recently celebrated his tenth years in the music industry, in December 2020 released the official music video of the hit song, “Jowo”.

Jowo music video featured Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Nengi and veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) and lots more.

Victor AD quells rumours on alleged song theft by Davido

Putting an end to the rumour, Victor AD denied the claims via his Twitter handle. The singer wrote:

Omo no be me write JOWO for

@davido I don’t know where all this is coming from. make una let baba celebrate him 10yrs in peace #olofofo



