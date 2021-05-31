South-East Governors Condemn Assasination Of Ahmed Gulak

South-East Governors Condemn Killing Of Ahmed Gulak By ‘Senseless Unknown Gunmen’

South East Governors have condemned the killing of Ahmed Gulak by unknown gunmen in Imo State.

In a statement made available to IGBERE TV by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Governor Umahi described the development as a National catastrophe.

The South East called on the Security Agencies to swing into action by launching a full scale investigation to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly act and make them to face the full weight of the law.

The statement reads,

“The Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engineer David Nweze Umahi has condemned in strongest terms the alleged murder of an elder statesman and former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak in Imo State by unknown gunmen on Saturday.”

“Governor Umahi who was saddened by the unfortunate uneventful death of the former Speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly, described the development as a National catastrophe.”

“He called on the Security Agencies to swing into action by launching a full scale investigation to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly act and make them to face the full weight of the law.”

“It is with rude shock that we received the news of the unfortunate death of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak in the hands of the senseless unknown gunmen. We, on-behalf of the people of South East Condemn the act highly and we charge Security Agencies to immediately deploy their officers and men to arrest the perpetrators and make them to face justice, we, however, pray to God to grant the deceased rest in eternity”

“Governor Umahi, however, condoled the family of late Gulak, the Adamawa State Government and Nigerians in general on the traumatic incident and prayed to God to grant the departed rest in his bosom.”

