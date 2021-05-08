South Korean Ambassador Hosts Senator Kalu & His Family (Pictures)

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria, H.E. Mr. Kim Young-Chae, and his Wife, Judy Kim (MP) on Friday evening hosted the Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; his wife , Mrs Ifunanya Kalu and two daughters Olivia Kalu and Nicole Kalu.

IgbereTV reports that Senator Kalu and his family arrived the envoy’s residence at exactly 7:30 PM and were ushered in by Ambassador Kim and his wife , Judy.

See photos below.



