Southern Governors’ Ban On Open Grazing Political, Unconstitutional – Buhari

The Presidency has berated the ban on open grazing resolved by the Southern Governors. It said the Southern Governors attempted to place a ban on open grazing to demonstrate their power.

This was contained in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, a senior special assistant to the President on media and publicity, on Monday. Mr Shehu said President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed a strong resolve to address the conflicts of herders as well as the associated problem of the gun-wielding “killer herdsmen.”

According to him, the “President had approved a number of specific measures to bring a permanent end to the frequent skirmishes as recommended by Alhaji Sabo Nanono, the Minister of Agriculture in a report he submitted and the President signed off on it back in April, well before the actions of the Southern Governors Forum which attempts to place a ban on open grazing and other acts of politicking intended by its signatories to demonstrate their power.”

“It is very clear that there was no solution offered from their resolutions to the herder-farmer clashes that have been continuing in our country for generations.”

“But the citizens of the southern states – indeed citizens of all states of Nigeria – have a right to expect their elected leaders and representatives to find answers to challenges of governance and rights, and not to wash their hands off hard choices by, instead, issuing bans that say: “not in my state.”

Mr Shehu said it is equally true that their announcement is of questionable legality.

He cited the constitutional right of all Nigerians to enjoy the same rights and freedoms within every one of our 36 states (and FCT) -regardless of the state of their birth or residence.

“Fortunately, this declaration has been preempted, for whatever it is intended to achieve and Mr. President, who has rightly been worried about these problems more than any other citizen in consultation with farmers and herders alike, commissioned and approved an actionable plan of rehabilitating grazing reserves in the states, starting with those that are truly committed to the solution and compliant with stated requirements.

With veterinary clinics, water points for animals, and facilities for herders and their families including schooling – through these rehabilitated reserves, the Federal Government is making far-reaching and practical changes allowing for different communities to co-exist side-by-side: supporting farmers to till their fields, herders to rear their livestock and Nigerians everywhere to be safe.”

“The entire country is acutely aware of the strain the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on public finances, for both Federal and States. Still, given the pressing urgency of addressing the perennial challenges, the federal funding for the project that has been delayed is now being partly unlocked. Actual work for the full actualization of the modern reserve system in a few of the consenting states should take off in June.”

POLITICS NIGERIA recalls that two weeks ago seventeen Governors from the southern region of the country met in Asaba, Delta state.

One of the resolutions of the state Governors include a ban on open-grazing of cattle and the need for ranching. The Governors also spoke on the dire need for restructuring for equal opportunities with other regions.

However, the communique of the of the meeting has elicited debates on the legality or otherwise of the ban.

