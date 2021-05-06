Spanish Fans Angry At Hazard’s Reaction To Being Kicked Out Of Champions League

‘He could genuinely not care less about Real Madrid’: Spanish fans fume at Eden Hazard’s reaction to being kicked out of the Champions League as he laughs and jokes with ex-Chelsea team-mates Kurt Zouma and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Real Madrid fans were left furious at Eden Hazard’s reaction to being kicked out of the Champions League on Wednesday night, after the Belgian was caught on camera joking around with his former team-mates moments after the final whistle.

Hazard – who returned to Stamford Bridge for the first time since his huge £90million transfer to Spain in 2019 – was seen all smiles and laughing with his former colleagues at full-time, which confirmed Madrid’s exit at the final hurdle.

It marks something of a breaking point for the forward, who has endured a miserable spell since arriving at the Bernabeu in June 2019, and now both Madrid supporters and the Spanish media appear to be turning on the star – who was supposed to be the leading light for the club carrying on from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Madrid had been saving Hazard for the crucial second leg, after he was able to make a brief cameo against the Blues in the opening fixture which ended as a 1-1 draw in Valdebebas.

Indeed, coach Zidane carefully managed Hazard’s game-time during Saturday’s victory over Osasuna, in order to have him at the optimum level to take on Chelsea. Ultimately, however, the plan would fail and Hazard would make little impact.



