Nigerian actress, Stella Damasus celebrated Mother’s Day with her grown-up daughters, Izzy Belle and Angelica as she shared photos of herself posing together with them on her Instagram handle, IgbereTV reports.

She captioned the photos:

“I love you guys so much. You make it so easy to be a mother. I am so blessed for this gift that God gave me. You guys rock @izzybelleimages @angelicatooni”

https://www.instagram.com/p/COrCMAwjjHI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link