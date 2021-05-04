Story Claiming That Boko Haram Invaded Bauchi Communities Is False

Earlier thread

https://www.nairaland.com/6536176/boko-haram-invades-four-bauchi

Fake News Alert: The security meeting held today in Bauchi discussed the issue of IDPs from Gaidam, Yobe State. The state pledged to support them. There was no mention of BH presence or attack in Bauchi. We are just taking proactive measures to improve security in some LGAs.

It is irresponsible to report on security issues without doing a fact check. The security agencies and government officials who attended the media briefing were shocked to read the media coverage. We will continue to work and pray for security in our country.

https://mobile.twitter.com/aminugamawa/status/1389331663319097349