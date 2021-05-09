Stray Bullet Kills NSCDC Official During Army And Hoodlums Clash In Imo (Photo)

Stray Bullet Kills NSCDC Official In Her Home During Army And Hoodlums Clash In Imo (Photo)

An officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps identified as Mrs Glory Nkwocha was killed by a stray bullet in Imo State, IgbereTV reports.

Mrs Nkwocha was at her house with her family on Thursday, May 6, when a stray bullet from a gun duel between combined security operatives and hoodlums in Orlu town hit her.

She was immediately rushed to the Intensive care unit of the Federal Medical Center, Owerri, where she later died on Friday, May 7.

Her remains have been deposited in a mortuary The gunbattle also left no fewer than eleven hoodlums dead.

Jones FCC Onwuasoanya wrote on Facebook;

“This young mother and wife, a staff of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, had completed her business for the day and retired to her house, where she was sent to her early grave by “stray” bullets.

She is not a Fulani herdswoman, she is not Hausa, she is not a politician. She doesn’t even criticize the IPOB or ESN. In fact, those close to her believe she had some sympathies for the IPOB. But none of this counted, as she was nailed down by one of the bullets, arbitrarily fired by the so-called unknown gunmen.

Same yesterday in Akokwa, my community, these same unknown gunmen, robbed vehicles from young Igbo men who worked hard to make their money. They used those vehicles to go on operation, and it took the police and army to recover these vehicles.

These gentlemen who were robbed of their cars like this lovely lady could have been some of the biggest IPOB sympathizers. They might have been willing to donate their scarce resources to anything that is sold as an Igbo liberation project.

NDI IGBO FU NU UZO!”

