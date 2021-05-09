Sunken Ship Carrying 4,200 New Cars Sliced To Sections And Raised (Photos)

*Golden Ray

* Capsized, September 2019 and raised December, 2020.

A huge cargo ship carrying 4,200 cars has been split open with an anchor chain, more than a year after it capsized and was left stranded on the Georgia coast.

The 600ft South Korean ship Golden Ray is finally being demolished after months of setbacks, with the dismantling revealing the astonishing sight of the thousands of cars stacked inside.

A 400-foot anchor chain is being used to cut sections, exposing the many Hyundai cars trapped inside the ship.

