Super League: UEFA Metes Out Punishment To 9 Clubs; Real, Juve, Barca React

UEFA approves reintegration measures for nine clubs involved in the so-called ‘Super League’

In a spirit of reconciliation, and for the good of European football, nine of the 12 clubs involved in the so-called ‘Super League’ project submitted to UEFA a ‘Club Commitment Declaration’ setting out the position of the Clubs, including their commitment to UEFA Club Competitions as well as national club competitions.

UEFA convened an Emergency Panel of its Executive Committee, which took into due consideration the spirit and the content of the Club Commitment Declaration and decided to approve various actions, measures and commitments made by the clubs. A formal confirmation of the commitments and the manner of the clubs’ reintegration and participation in UEFA Club Competitions has been agreed between and signed by UEFA and those nine clubs. The approved reintegration measures are full and final.

Those nine clubs acknowledge and accept that the Super League project was a mistake and apologise to fans, national associations, national leagues, fellow European clubs and UEFA. They have also recognised that the project would not have been authorised under UEFA Statutes and Regulations.

In particular, each club:

unreservedly acknowledges and accepts the binding nature of the UEFA Statutes

remains committed to and will participate in any UEFA Club Competitions each season for which that club qualifies on sporting merit

will rejoin the European Club Association, which is the only representative body for clubs that UEFA recognises

will take all steps within their power with a view to terminate their involvement in the company established to form and operate the Super League and cease any existing related legal actions

as a gesture of goodwill, and together with the other clubs, will make a donation totalling an aggregate of €15 million, to be used for the benefit of children, youth and grassroots football in local communities across Europe, including the UK

will be subject to the withholding of 5% of the revenues they would have received from UEFA club competitions for one season, which will be redistributed agree to have substantial fines imposed if they seek to play in such an unauthorised competition (€100 million) or if they breach any other commitment they have entered into in the Club Commitment Declaration (€50 million) will provide individual commitments to UEFA in which all the principles and values set out in the 2019 Memorandum of Understanding between UEFA and the European Club Association are accepted.

Going forward, the clubs are fully committed to the new post-2024 Horizon reforms. At the clubs’ request, UEFA will ask and support that due consideration be given by their respective National Associations and National Leagues to the spirit, content and purpose of the commitments given by the clubs to UEFA.

The UEFA President, Aleksander Čeferin said:

“I said at the UEFA Congress two weeks ago that it takes a strong organisation to admit making a mistake especially in these days of trial by social media. These clubs have done just that.

In accepting their commitments and willingness to repair the disruption they caused, UEFA wants to put this chapter behind it and move forward in a positive spirit.

The measures announced are significant, but none of the financial penalties will be retained by UEFA. They will all be reinvested into youth and grassroots football in local communities across Europe, including the UK.

These clubs recognised their mistakes quickly and have taken action to demonstrate their contrition and future commitment to European football. The same cannot be said for the clubs that remain involved in the so-called ‘Super League’ and UEFA will deal with those clubs subsequently.”

The following clubs are covered by and have accepted these measures:

Arsenal FC

AC Milan

Chelsea FC

Club Atlético de Madrid

FC Internazionale Milano

Liverpool FC

Manchester City FC

Manchester United FC

Tottenham Hotspur FC

In addition, and moving forward, UEFA has reserved all rights to take whatever action it deems appropriate against those clubs that have so far refused to renounce the so-called ‘Super League’. The matter will promptly be referred to the competent UEFA disciplinary bodies.



UEFA

STATEMENT FROM BARCELONA, JUVE AND REAL

In response to the statement released by UEFA on the 7th May in respect of the Super League and the position taken by 9 of its founding clubs, Fútbol Club Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid Club de Fútbol make the following statement:

(i) The founding clubs have suffered, and continue to suffer, unacceptable third-party pressures, threats, and offenses to abandon the project and therefore desist from their right and duty to provide solutions to the football ecosystem via concrete proposals and constructive dialogue. This is intolerable under the rule of law and Tribunals have already ruled in favour of the Super League proposal, ordering FIFA and UEFA to, either directly or through their affiliated bodies, refrain from taking any action which may hinder this initiative in any way while court proceedings are pending.

(ii) The Super League project was designed jointly by its 12 founding clubs:

(a) with the aim of providing solutions to the current unsustainable situation in the football industry. The 12 founding clubs shared the same concerns — as do other stakeholders in European football -, particularly under the current socio-economic context, that structural reforms are vital to ensure our sport remains appealing and survives in the long-term. To that effect, on April 18th, they announced their intention to create the Super League and establish a channel of communication with UEFA and FIFA, in the constructive spirit of collaboration between the parties, as it was so notified to each of them on such date;

(b) with the utmost respect for the current football structures and ecosystem. The founding clubs expressly agreed that the Super League would only take place if such a competition was recognised by UEFA and/or FIFA or if, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, it was deemed to be a competition duly compatible for all purposes with the continuity of the founding clubs in their respective domestic competitions. However, despite being aware of the above terms, UEFA and FIFA have so far refused to establish any adequate channel of communication;

(c) and to bring financial stability to the entire European football family, currently under the effects of a deep crisis that threatens the survival of many clubs. Testament to that was the announced commitment to establish annual solidarity payments of guaranteed amounts that multiply those distributed by UEFA in real terms, and the obligation to reinforce financial sustainability rules, through the creation of a clear, transparent and effective control system verified by experts.

(iii) The 12 founding clubs also acknowledged that the Super League was a unique opportunity to offer fans around the world the best possible show and to reinforce global interest in the sport, which is not a “given” and is challenged by new generational trends. Moreover, one of its main objectives was to promote women’s football on a global level, a tremendous, but currently undervalued, opportunity for the sector.

(iv) We are fully aware of the diversity of reactions to the Super League initiative and, consequently, of the need to reflect on the reasons for some of them. We are ready to reconsider the proposed approach, as necessary. However, we would be highly irresponsible if, being aware of the needs and systemic crisis in the football sector, which led us to announce the Super League, we abandoned such mission to provide effective and sustainable answers to the existential questions that threaten the football industry.

(v) We regret to see that our friends and founding partners of the Super League project have now found themselves in such an inconsistent and contradictory position when signing a number of commitments to UEFA yesterday. However, given that the material issues that led the 12 founding clubs to announce the Super League weeks ago have not gone away, we reiterate that, to honour our history, to comply with our obligations towards our stakeholders and fans, for the good of football and for the financial sustainability of the sector, we have the duty to act in a responsible manner and persevere in the pursuit of adequate solutions, despite the unacceptable and ongoing pressures and threats received from UEFA.

(vi) Furthermore, we reiterate to FIFA, UEFA and all football stakeholders, as we have done on several occasions since the announcement of the Super League, our commitment and determination to discuss, with respect and without intolerable pressure and in accordance with the rule of law, the most appropriate solutions for the sustainability of the whole football family.



FC Barcelona

Juventus CF

Real Madrid CF