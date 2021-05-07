Supreme Court Upholds Deregistration Of 74 Political Parties

The Supreme Court on Friday reaffirmed a ruling by the Court of Appeal in support of deregistration of National Unity Party (NUP) and 73 others.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2020 deregistered the political parties over their inability to win any election during the 2019 general elections.

In the judgment delivered by Justice Chima Centus Nweze, the Supreme Court, on Friday, said deregistration of NUP, one of the 74 parties, was in line with the laws and compliance with the extant provisions of the Constitution and Electoral Act.



LIST OF 74 DEREGISTERED POLITICAL PARTIES

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday 06 February 2020, deregistered 74 political parties. Here is the full list:

(1) AAP – Advanced Allied Party

(2) ABP – All Blending Party

(3) ACD- Advanced Congress Of Democrats

(4) ACPN – Allied Congress Party Of Nigeria

(5) AD – Alliance For Democracy

(6) AGA – All Grassroots Alliance

(7) AGAP – All Grand Alliance Party

(cool ANDP – Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party

(9) ANN – Alliance For New Nigeria

(10) ANP – Alliance National Party

(11) ANRP – Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party

(12) APA – African People Alliance

(13) APDA – Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance

(14) APN – Alternative Party Of Nigeria

(15) ASD – Alliance Of Social Democrats

(16) AUN – Alliance For A United Nigeria

(17) BNPP – Better Nigeria Progressive Party

(18) CAP – Change Advocacy Party

(19) CC – Coalition For Change

(20) CNP – Change Nigeria Party

(21) COP – Congress Of Patriots

(22) DA – Democratic Alternative

(23) DPC – Democratic People’s Congress

(24) DPP – Democratic People’s Party

(25) FDP – Fresh Democratic Party

(26) FJP – Freedom And Justice Party

(27) GDPN – Grassroots Development Party Of Nigeria

(28) GPN – Green Party Of Nigeria

(29) HDP – Hope Democratic Party

(30) ID – Independent Democrats

(31) JMPP – Justice Must Prevail Party

(32) KP – Kowa Party

(33) LM – Liberation Movement

(34) LPN – Legacy Party Of Nigeria

(35) MAJA – Mass Action Joint Alliance

(36) MDP – Modern Democratic Party

(37) MMN – Masses Movement Of Nigeria

(38) MPN – Mega Party Of Nigeria

(39) MRDD – Movement For The Restoration And Defence Of Democracy

(40) NAC – National Action Council

(41) NCMP – Nigeria Community Movement Party

(42) NCP – National Conscience Party

(43) NDCP – Nigeria Democratic Congress Party

(44) NDLP – National Democratic Liberty Party

(45) NEPP – Nigeria Elements Progressive Party

(46) NFD – Nigeria For Democracy

(47) NGP – New Generation Party Of Nigeria

(48) NIP – National Interest Party

(49) NPC – Nigeria People’s Congress

(50) NPM – New Progressive Movement

(51) NUP – National Unity Party

(52) PCP – People’s Coalition Party

(53) PDC – People For Democratic Change

(54) PDM – People’s Democratic Movement

(55) PPA – Progressive People’s Alliance

(56) PPC – Providence People’s Congress

(57) PPN – People’s Party Of Nigeria

(58) PPP – People’s Progressive Party

(59) PT – People’s Trust

(60) RAP – Reform And Advancement Party

(61) RBNP – Re-Build Nigeria Party

(62) RP – Restoration Party Of Nigeria

(63) SNC – Save Nigeria Congress

(64) SNP – Sustainable National Party

(65) SPN – Socialist Party Of Nigeria

(66) UDP – United Democratic Party

(67) UP – United Patriots

(68) UPC – United People’s Congress

(69) UPN – Unity Party Of Nigeria

(70) UPP – United Progressive Party

(71) WTPN – We The People Nigeria

(72) YDP – Young Democratic Party

(73) YES – Electorates Solidarity

(74) YP – Youth Party